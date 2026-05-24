Nine-story building collapses in Pampanga; 24 rescued

A nine-story building under construction collapsed in Angeles City, Pampanga early Sunday, May 24, trapping dozens of workers inside.

Authorities confirmed that 24 individuals were rescued from the rubble as search and rescue operations continued throughout the day.

Teams from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) rushed to the site on Teodoro Street, Barangay Balibago, where the structure—intended to be an apartment hotel—gave way around 3 a.m. following a thunderstorm.

Reports indicated that 30 to 40 people, mostly construction workers staying in their barracks, were trapped when the building collapsed.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II personally supervised the ongoing rescue operations, as authorities urged residents to avoid the area to allow emergency teams to work unimpeded.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collapse, while responders continue efforts to locate and assist those still missing. (Tristan Lozano)