Canino-led FEU bags UAAP boys’ and girls’ blitz chess titles

Far Eastern University-Diliman completed a sweep of the boys’ and girls’ titles with dominant finals performances in the UAAP Season 88 High School Blitz Chess Championship on Sunday at the Adamson Gym.

National team mainstay and Woman International Master Ruelle Canino anchored FEU-D’s redemption campaign in the girls’ division, capturing the MVP award along with a gold medal on Board 1.

“Very fulfilling kasi po natupad ko yung sinabi kong babawi kami. It’s very special kasi last season ko na sa high school and lahat ng teammates ko nagcontribute. Lahat po kami nag-effort,” shared the 18-year-old prodigy.

The Canino-led Baby Lady Tams dominated Adamson University in the semifinals, scoring back-to-back 4-0 sweeps in Rounds 1 and 2 before clinching a finals berth with a 2.5-1.5 result in Round 3, setting up a title showdown against National University Nazareth School.

The Diliman-based squad sustained its lethal form in the finals, needing only three rounds to secure the inaugural blitz crown through convincing victories, 3-1, 3.5-0.5, 3-1.

FEU-D’s LJ Getubig, who topped Board 5, was named Rookie of the Year.

Ericka Ordizo (Board 2) struck gold, while Lyn Getubig (Board 3) settled for silver. Franiel Magpily (Board 4) and Ann Beatrice Bombales (Board 6) each earned bronze medals to round out FEU-D’s podium haul.

In the boys’ division, rookie King Xyan Beltran led the Baby Tamaraws to the title as they toppled top-seeded University of Santo Tomas in the finals, 3-1, 2-2, 2.5-1.5.

Beltran went undefeated on the top board to clinch the MVP award.

“Malaking bagay po ito sa akin (yung MVP) kasi first time ko lang mag-UAAP. Sulit po talaga yung binigay kong hard work and training,” shared the rookie standout.

Fellow FEU-D rookie Lord Yofiel Young was named Rookie of the Year after a silver medal finish on Board 6, while Gladimir Romero (Board 3) delivered a gold medal performance.

Arena Candidate Master Joemel Narzabal (Board 2) and Lance Orlina (Board 4) contributed silver medals for the newly crowned blitz champions.

On the girls’ side, runner-up National University Nazareth School produced silver medal finishes on Board 1 and Board 4 courtesy of Sara Dalagan and Kayla Aurelio, respectively, alongside bronze medals from Arena FIDE Master Ryien Bahita (Board 2) and Joella Conjurado (Board 5).

University of Santo Tomas, which finished second in the elimination round, settled for third place after dispatching Adamson University, 3-1, 3-1, 4-0, in the bronze medal match.