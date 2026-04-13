WINNERS! JM Dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano crowned Grand Winners of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” Season 4

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

JM Dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano emerged as the grand winners of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” Season 4, following the finale showdown held on April 12.

The duo secured victory with a combined score of 94%, earning the highest jury marks in the competition’s climactic event.

For their final act, JM and Marielle transformed into Jennifer Holliday and Jessica Sanchez, delivering a powerful rendition of “And I’m Telling You.”

Their performance captivated the live audience and solidified their place as champions.

The pair expressed heartfelt thanks to the production team and the show for entrusting them with challenging transformations throughout the season.

They also highlighted their strong teamwork, mutual support, and dedication, which carried them to the top.

Known collectively as JMielle, the duo impressed both viewers and judges week after week. They became three-time weekly winners, showcasing versatility by embodying music legends and consistently delivering standout performances.

As grand winners, JM and Marielle took home a ₱1 million cash prize.

Despite their triumph, the finale remained competitive, with other celebrity performers delivering memorable acts:

Jason Dy as Beyoncé

Jarlo Base as Freddie Mercury

Alexa Ilacad as Shakira

Dia Mate as Rihanna

Akira Morishita as Justin Timberlake

Rufa Mae Quinto as Katy Perry

Each contestant received special awards recognizing their contributions throughout the season.

The grand showdown featured a guest performance by Billy Crawford.

The jury panel included Erik Santos, Karla Estrada, Nyoy Volante, Klarisse de Guzman, Ogie Alcasid, and Gary Valenciano, who evaluated the finale performances.