A FIRST FOR OPM: BINI wows global crowd with historic performance at Coachella 2026 Debut

A breathtaking milestone has been achieved by the nation’s girl group BINI, as they officially made their explosive debut at Coachella 2026, captivating an international audience and marking another proud moment for OPM on the global stage.

From their first appearance alone, the eight-member Filipino group delivered a powerful performance that instantly electrified the crowd, proudly showcasing world-class talent infused with Filipino identity.

BINI performed at the Mojave Stage, one of the largest tents at the iconic California music festival. Even before they stepped on stage, chants of “BINI! BINI!” already echoed across the venue, signaling the strong anticipation from fans and first-time listeners alike.

Once the show began, the group wasted no time delivering a high-impact opening number.

They kicked off their set with “Shagidi,” appearing in gold outfits complemented by salakot-inspired headpieces.

The momentum continued with performances of “Zero Pressure” and “Out of My Head,” where the girls showcased their impressive vocal strength, choreography, and stamina throughout the set.

Midway through the performance, the group proudly introduced themselves to the global audience: “We are BINI, all the way from the Philippines! We are so happy to be here…”

BINI Jhoanna expressed excitement about performing in the desert festival, while BINI Aiah highlighted their pride in representing the Philippines on an international stage.

BINI Sheena also greeted their global fanbase and livestream viewers, sending love to their supporters known as “Blooms.”

The group then delivered a nonstop string of fan-favorite hits, including “Karera,” “Salamin Salamin,” “Blink Twice,” “Cherry on Top,” “Blush,” “Bikini,” and the viral crowd favorite “Pantropiko.”

Coinciding with their Coachella debut, BINI also dropped their new EP titled “Signals.”

BINI is set to return to the Coachella stage for Weekend 2 on April 18 (Manila time).