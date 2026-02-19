Perpetual to retire Bong Hawkins No. 12 jersey

By CHRISTAN SALVAÑA

The University of Perpetual Help System DALTA will retire the No. 12 jersey of Rene Hawkins on Friday, Feb. 20 at the Altas Gym II as part of its University Week celebration.

University President Dr. Anthony Tamayo, Vice President for Sports Anton Tamayo, and School Director Dr. Arnaldo De Guzman are set to join Hawkins in a ceremony befitting his status as one of sporting icons of the university,

Known as “The Hawk” for his all-around game, the 6-foot-4 forward became the first Altas product to have a successful professional career, winning eight PBA titles from 1995 to 2003, capturing a Finals MVP award, and earning multiple All-Star and Mythical Team selections.

That earned for himself a spot in the 50 Greatest Players of the PBA.

Hawkins played for Perpetual from 1984 to 1989 under head coach Robert Littaua, leading the Las Piñas-based squad to its first Finals appearance in NCAA Season 65 in 1989.

He was also named Distinguished Alumni in Sports during the 2026 Grand Alumni Homecoming alongside Scottie Thompson, who became the first Perpetual varsity player to have his No. 6 jersey retired in 2023.