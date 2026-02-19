NBI rescues minor, arrests 3 suspects in La Union bar raid

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested three individuals and rescued a 16-year-old girl during a raid on a bar allegedly involved in sex trafficking in San Fernando City, La Union.

The operation was carried out by the NBI-Ilocos Regional Office (NBI-IRO) on February 10 at a bar located in Barangay San Francisco.

Authorities withheld the identities of both the suspects and the rescued minor to protect their privacy and safety.

The suspects were immediately charged with violations of Republic Act No. 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2002 as amended.

The NBI said the three suspects have been ordered detained by the court at San Fernando City Jail.

The rescued girl has been placed under the care of the City Social Welfare and Development office (CSWD) of San Fernando City.

“The operation was the result of a referral from the CSWD involving two minor victims from Bukidnon who had escaped from a local bar,” the NBI said.

It said that during investigation, it was learned that the victims were recruited to work for a restaurant in Manila but they found themselves in La Union and coerced into working as bar girls.

“Exploiting their vulnerability, the suspects allegedly forced the victims to engage in sexual acts with customers for a fee of ₱1,500 under a ‘bar fine’ arrangement,” it added.

After confirming that another minor remained at the bar, the NBI said its agents immediately conducted an entrapment and rescue operation that led to the arrest of the three suspects and the rescue of the minor victim. (Jeffrey Damicog)