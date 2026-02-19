Bronze cross for fallen hero of Basilan ferry tragedy

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A soldier’s final act of courage has become his lasting legacy. Staff Sgt. Windel Sabuyas, who gave his life while helping passengers during the sinking of the MV Trisha Kerstin 3 in Basilan, was posthumously awarded the Bronze Cross Medal and accorded full military honors.

The medal was presented to his widow, Jenelyn Sabuyas, in recognition of his valor on January 26, when survivors recalled seeing him assist fellow passengers in wearing life vests, even though he did not have one himself.

His body was recovered at the wreck site on February 15 and brought to Camp Arturo T. Enrile in Malagutay, Zamboanga City, where vigil honors were held. Departure honors followed at Edwin Andrews Airbase on February 17.

His remains were then flown aboard a Philippine Air Force NC 212 aircraft to Tuguegarao City, where arrival honors were rendered. Full military honors were conducted in Lasam, Cagayan, his hometown. (Liza Jocson)