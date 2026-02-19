PLDT overcomes Akari, stays unscathed

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

PLDT shrugged off a gritty second-set stumble and reasserted its dominance to hammer Akari, 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, and remain unbeaten in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Thursday, Feb. 19.

The High Speed Hitters imposed their will, firing on all cylinders on offense while locking down defensively to keep the Chargers for most of the two-hour contest on their way to their third straight victory.

The triumph temporarily tied them at the helm with the Nxled Chameleons, who are battling the Galeries Tower Highrisers as of this writing.

Veteran setter Kim Fajardo orchestrated PLDT’s offense with precision, setting the table for five teammates to finish in double figures.

Hard-hitting Savi Davison spearheaded the assault, unloading 16 kills to tally 18 points, while Majoy Baron anchored the net defense with seven blocks en route to 14 points.

Kianna Dy added firepower with 12 attacks for 14 points, even as Mika Reyes and Alleiah Malaluan chipped in 10 points apiece.

Team captain and libero Kath Arado, who took charge of the floor with 26 excellent digs and 10 receptions, said they focused on how to counter Akari’s defense.

“Nag-train kami sa patterns ng depensa nila kasi alam namin na hindi magiging madali yung game lalo na sa mga spikers namin,” said Arado.

“Pahabaan na lang talaga ng pasensya,” she added.

Arado also lauded the support they got from their second stringers particularly Kiesha Bedonia and Sheila Kiseo, who stepped up in the crucial third set when Davison took a breather on the bench.

Akari, despite paratding the talents of Fifi Sharma, Grethcel Soltones, Ced Domingo and Ivy Lacsina, stayed stuck in the cellar and plummeted to its third straight loss.

Sharma and Lacsina had 16 and 13 points, while Domingo and Sharma combined for 21 points, but their output proved not enough to stop the slide.