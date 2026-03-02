Filipinas bow to Australia in AFC Women’s Asian Cup opener

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine women’s football team put up a gritty fight but ultimately bowed to powerhouse host Australia with a narrow 0-1 defeat in its opening match of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, March 1.

Australian star Sam Kerr wasted little time making her presence felt, finding the back of the net in the 14th minute with a header off an assist from Caitlin Foord to power the Matildas in her return from an 18-month layoff.

The Matildas threatened to widen the gap with a flurry of chances, but were repeatedly flagged offside four times in total, including a late first-half striker by Hayley Raso that was ruled out.

The Filipinas clamped down defensively since then, with goal keeper Olivia McDaniel rising to the occasion with a crucial sop on a threatening free kick from Steph Catley five minutes from the break.

She held her fort throughout.

Overall, Australia registered 85 percent possession compared to only 15 percent from the Filipinas, 15 shots and six corners, but could only manage one goal.

Up next for the Filipinas is South Korea on Thursday, March 5, while the Matildas next face Iran on the same day.