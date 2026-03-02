FootballSports

Filipinas bow to Australia in AFC Women’s Asian Cup opener

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Filipinas's Katrina Guillou, left, against Clare Wheeler of Australia. (AFC website)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

The Philippine women’s football team put up a gritty fight but ultimately bowed to powerhouse host Australia with a narrow 0-1 defeat in its opening match of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, March 1.

Australian star Sam Kerr wasted little time making her presence felt, finding the back of the net in the 14th minute with a header off an assist from Caitlin Foord to power the Matildas in her return from an 18-month layoff.

The Matildas threatened to widen the gap with a flurry of chances, but were repeatedly flagged offside four times in total, including a late first-half striker by Hayley Raso that was ruled out.

The Filipinas clamped down defensively since then, with goal keeper Olivia McDaniel rising to the occasion with a crucial sop on a threatening free kick from Steph Catley five minutes from the break.

She held her fort throughout.

Overall, Australia registered 85 percent possession compared to only 15 percent from the Filipinas, 15 shots and six corners, but could only manage one goal.

Up next for the Filipinas is South Korea on Thursday, March 5, while the Matildas next face Iran on the same day.

PBA: Rain or Shine faces tough foe
Eriobu surges to the front in boys’ SP race
Alex Eala battles Grand Slam finalist Jessica Pegula in Miami Open semis
Netfest winds up season in Cainta
PVL: Perlas foils Adamson
Share This Article
Previous Article PSC, BCDA join force to turn Baguio’s John Hay into premiere sports tourism hub

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

PSC, BCDA join force to turn Baguio’s John Hay into premiere sports tourism hub
golf Sports
Marcos: Filipina caregiver dies assisting elderly ward amid bombing in Israel
Headlines News
Brownlee regains touch but Gilas still falls to hot-shooting Australia
Basketball Sports
Tamaraws stay unbeaten; Blue Eagles escape Green Spikers
Sports Volleyball