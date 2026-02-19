PNP steps up security for Ramadan

Police forces in Mindanao and across the country, including Metro Manila, have been directed to implement adequate security measures to ensure the peaceful observance of Ramadan, which began on Thursday, February 19.

While the PNP has not monitored any threat, Nartatez emphasized that the police force will not let its guard down as the PNP is currently managing multiple security fronts.

“We have not monitored specific or credible security threats in relation to the start of Ramadan. But we are not letting our guard down. We remain on alert because we are also managing the Lenten season and upcoming large gatherings like the EDSA anniversary,” Nartatez said.

The Lenten season began on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 18, while the EDSA Anniversary celebration will be held on Feb. 25.

In Metro Manila, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) began the deployment of over 350 police officers specifically for security operations.

Police Regional Offices (PROs) across the country, specifically in known Muslim and Islamic communities, were directed to tighten their security to ensure public safety.

Nartatez explained that intelligence efforts were intensified to closely monitor mosques and Islamic communities to stop opportunistic criminals from disrupting the solemnity of the prayers.

The PNP Chief also urged the public to remain calm while staying observant of their surroundings.

He also reminded travelers and worshippers to avoid bringing large bags to crowded areas to prevent delays during security screenings.

“We have deployed dedicated personnel to ensure your safety. Let’s work together to make this a peaceful season of reflection,” Nartatez said. (Aaron Recuenco)