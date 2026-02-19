Bol Bol reinforces defending Commissioner’s Cup champions TNT

By CHRISTAN SALVAÑA

After losing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a season-ending injury, TNT has tapped a towering replacement in its bid for back-to-back Commissioner’s Cup titles.

The 7-foot-3 former NBA player Bol Bol arrived in Manila on Thursday, Feb. 19, ahead of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, which tips off on March 11.

The 26-year-old American-South Sudanese, son of late NBA player Manute Bol, brings both size and experience to the Tropang 5G.

He was selected 44th overall in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat but did not suit up for the franchise, later seeing action for the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and, most recently, the Phoenix Suns in 2025.

In six NBA seasons, Bol averaged 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, and while modest for his height, his blend of length, mobility, and perimeter skills pose a rare challenge for PBA opponents.

His best season came in 2022–23, when he averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks across 70 games for the Magic.

The Commissioner’s Cup will be Bol’s first stint outside NBA as he replaces Hollis-Jefferson, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while playing for Meralco in the East Asia Super League.