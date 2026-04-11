Former Ateneo star Kynani Ladi makes heads turn in MPBL debut

San Juan and Caloocan lived up to hype on Friday, trouncing their opponents and sharing the early lead in the SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

The San Juan Knights flaunted their newfound power against the Pasay Voyagers, 90-61, in the inaugural, while the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo unraveled Kymani Ladi and waylaid the Quezon City Black Bulls, 89-63, in the nightcap.

The 6-foot-8 Ladi, formerly of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, posted 12 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over Jeff Manday, who tallied 14 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

“The team trusts me, and I trust them. When that happens, we play really well together,” said Ladi.

Other Batang Kankaloo who delivered in the wire-to-wire victory were Rob Celiz with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks, and Chris Bitoon, with 9 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Cebu cruised past Rizal Xentromall, 81-65, while Gensan leaned on mainstay Kyle Tolentino and recruits Kris Porter and Hesed Gabo to subdue host Binan Tatak Gel, 71-67, in the nightcap of another doubleheader held simultaneously at the Alonte Sports Arena.

Porter knocked in a jumper and a triple, while Tolentino added a triple in the homestretch as Gensan kept its poise after Binan seized control at 64-63, following a follow-up by Michael Mabulac off Pamboy Raymundo’s missed second charity.

Gabo wound up with 15 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds and was chosen best player over Tolentino, with 16 points and 6 rebounds, and Porter, with 12 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Binan drew 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks from Kenny Roger Rocacurva and 9 points each from former University of Santo Tomas gunner Nic Cabanero and Mabulac.

Poor free throw shooting hounded Binan, with the Lagunenses converting only 13 of 30 tries for 43.3 percent. In contrast, the Warriors made 11 of 15 attempts for 73.3 percent.

San Juan, revving up for the MPBL national title it won in 2019, bunched eight points, capped by back-to-back triples by Orlan Wamar and Rey Hugnatan, to seal the outcome, 81-52, with 3 minutes and 7 seconds left.

Banking on balanced scoring, the Knights stormed ahead, 65-43, behind the guns of Gerry Abadiano, Dexter Maiquez, Michael Calisaan and Wamar.

Abadiano, a former University of the Philippines star, posted 14 points, highlighted by three triples, and 2 rebounds to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors.

Maiquez finished with 11 points, Calisaan with 10 points and 6 rebounds, and Wamar with 10 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds. James Kwekuteye and Reyland Torres supported with 9 points each, followed by Patrick Slat with 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Highly touted Mike Phillips, a former Gilas Pilipinas member and UAAP Season 88 Finals MVP with La Salle, arrived from the United States Wednesday and was given time to rest.

The Cebu Greats paced the Rizal Golden Coolers, 35-32, at the break, then went full throttle in the second half as Jun Manzo turned hot.

Manzo poured in 17 of his game-high 29 points, spiked by five triples, in that span to go with 3 rebounds and 3 assists to earn the SportsPlus best player award.

Paul Desiderio, a former UP Maroon like Manzo, contributed 11 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, while Wowie Escosio chipped in 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Golden Coolers got 11 points each from Laurenz Victoria and JP Maguliano, and 10 points from Alwyn Alday.

MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta delivered the keynote address and declared the SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season Open at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

SportsPlus president and CEO Andre Uy graced the opening, featuring the parade of North Division teams and their muses, along with MPBL Legal Counsel Glenn Gacal and Chief of Security Rudy Distrito.

MPBL CEO Joe Ramos and Operations Head Zaldy Realubit presided over the simultaneous South Division opening ceremonies at the Alonte Sports Arena, also attended by MPBL president Kenneth Duremdes.

Action in the 28-team tournament continues Saturday at the Batangas City Coliseum, with games pitting Bulacan against Paranaque at 4 p.m., Manila against Mindoro at 6 p.m., and Ilagan Isabela against Batangas at 8 p.m.

Caption: Kymani Ladi delights Caloocan fans with a two-handed slam.

Caption: Jun Manzo shines for the Cebu Greats.