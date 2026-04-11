Pat Aquino is new Blackwater coach

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Jeff Cariaso has parted ways with Blackwater following the team’s dismal campaign in the ongoing PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

The 53-year-old bench tactician said that it was a mutual decision between him and the team to go separate ways while also refuting earlier reports that he had resigned from his post.

“Effective today, I conclude my tenure as head coach of Blackwater Bossing, following discussions with management and a mutual decision to move in different directions,” said Cariaso.

“I would like to clear any speculation that I resigned. I have always believed that the more demanding the path, the greater the responsibility to stay the course. I have always approached my work with that conviction, grounded in competitiveness and character,” he added.

“This was one of the most challenging assignments of my coaching career, and it was met with full commitment and the clear intention to see it through. I stand by the work we put in, the standards we upheld, and the professionalism we maintained throughout.”

Taking the new role as head coach is assistant coach Pat Aquino.

The former Gilas mentor will have a tough task at hand as he tries to help the Bossing recover from a dismal 1-4 start in the mid-season conference, including a 151-95 against Rain or Shine — the worst blowout defeat in the league.

He, however, isn’t exactly stranger to the franchise, long been associated with team owner Dioceldo Sy dating back to their days in the now defunct PBL.

In all, Cariaso compiled a 17-49 record, failing to guide the Bossing to the playoffs during his three-year stint.