Durant, Rockets turn back 76ers to notch 8th straight win

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 29 points and the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to eight games with a 113-102 win Thursday night, April 9, over the Philadelphia 76ers, who were missing Joel Embiid after he had an appendectomy.

The 76ers, who are fighting for a playoff spot, will be without Embiid indefinitely. He had surgery in Houston on Thursday after being stricken with appendicitis overnight.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson added 19 points each for the Rockets, who have clinched a postseason berth but are contending with Denver and the Lakers for playoff seeding in the West.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points for Philadelphia and VJ Edgecombe added 21. The Sixers lost their third straight and dropped into a tie with Charlotte for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Houston led by 23 after three quarters, but Philadelphia used a 16-0 run to get within 101-94 with about five minutes to play. Durant made a 3-pointer after that to end a scoring drought of almost five minutes for the Rockets and Aaron Holiday made a 3 on the next possession to push the lead to 107-94 with four minutes remaining.

Philadelphia scored the next eight points, with the last five from Edgecombe, to get within five. But another 3-pointer by Durant put Houston ahead 110-102 with just over a minute left.

They struggled for most of the game, trailing by nine after the first quarter and 17 by halftime. The Rockets stretched the lead to 96-73 at the end of the third before the Sixers finally got going in the fourth.

Meanwhile, LeBron James had 26 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds but didn’t get to compete against rival and pal Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors, 119-103.

James shot 11 for 17 and made three 3-pointers. He exited briefly after appearing to jam his hand blocking a shot by Pat Spencer with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter.

After 23 years in the league and at age 41, James’ future is uncertain. He is three years older than Curry, who sat out the front end of a home-road back-to-back in what is always a highly anticipated matchup — it was Golden State’s final scheduled game at Chase Center, given the team is headed on the road for the play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Curry had played the previous two contests in his return from a 27-game absence spanning two-plus months because of a right knee injury. The Warriors weren’t ready to risk him playing consecutive nights.

Brandin Podziemski and Nate Williams scored 17 points apiece as Golden State used its 41st starting lineup of the season and was down to 10 healthy players. Newly signed center Charles Bassey had 12 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double, while Spencer had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Coach Steve Kerr hoped to get some reinforcements Friday at Sacramento, with big men Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis expected to play.

Deandre Ayton added 21 points and five rebounds and Jake LaRavia contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lakers, who snapped a three-game losing streak with their fourth straight win on the Warriors’ home floor.

Golden State’s LJ Cryer limped off with 8:16 left in the game after grabbing his right ankle.