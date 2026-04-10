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Hot streak: Eldrew Yulo reaches floor exercise finals in Osijek World Cup Series

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Karl Yulo (Photo by Angelica Yulo)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

Karl Eldrew Yulo picked up right where he left off, booking a place in the floor exercise at the Osijek leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Croatia last Thursday, April 9.

Fresh off a two-bronze-medal haul in the Cairo leg last week, the 18-year-old Filipino standout showed no slowing down, scoring 14.200 to finish second out of 52 gymnasts in the qualification round.

United States’ Kamerson Nelson topped the field with 14.300.

Also advancing to the finals are Yahor Sharamkou (14.133), 2023 world champion and 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Artem Dolgpopyat (14.133), Olympian Harry Hepworth of Great Britain (14.066), Slovenia’s Anze Hribar (14.033), Noam Berkovich (14.000) and 2020 Tokyo Games silver winner Rayderley Zapata of Spain.

Yulo has been on a roll in the World Cup circuit, capturing bronze medals in both the floor exercise and horizontal bar in Cairo after striking gold in the floor exercise at the Antalya leg in Turkey last month.

 

 

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