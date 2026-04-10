Jersey retirement a fitting honor for Gabe, says Guiao

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao underscored the impact that Gabe Norwood had during his tenure with the franchise and it’s only fitting for the ROS all lifer to get the honor of his jersey getting retired by the team.

The fiery mentor said Norwood, who the team drafted back in 2008, was a big part of the history of the franchise

“Just appropriate recognition and honor for Gabe Norwood. Ang history ng Rain or Shine would be parang Norwood era at post-Norwood era. Parang yan ang kwento ng Rain or Shine ngayon,” Guiao said.

The Elasto Painters franchise is giving Norwood the honor of getting his jersey retired during the halftime of the Rain or Shine’s game against Converge at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 6-foot-5 veteran, known for being one of the premier defensive specialists of his time, spent 17 years with the franchise and had become a part of ROS’s two championships.

“Naging marker siya ng kwento ng franchise ng Rain or Shine. And appropriately, kailangan talaga bigyan siya ng recognition, ng honor,” he added.

More than being a great player, Guiao lauded Norwood for his attitude and characters — the same reasons why he was also widely loved not only by his teammates but also players from the other teams in the PBA.

“(It’s) not just because he’s a great basketball player but because he’s a great human being,” he added.