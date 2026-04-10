Korina Sanchez, Karen Davila on changing media landscape: ‘Lahat ngayon pwedeng maging newscaster’

Veteran broadcast journalists Korina Sanchez-Roxas and Karen Davila acknowledged the shifting media landscape, where trained journalists now increasingly compete with social media personalities, many of whom have not undergone formal education or field experience in news reporting.

Speaking on the YouTube program “Korina Interviews” on NET25, Sanchez-Roxas candidly remarked, “Lahat ngayon pwedeng maging newscaster, hindi na tayo pwedeng magyabang!”

She added, “Dati kami lang ‘yun! Kami lang ‘yun talaga, pinapanood ng lahat, aba ngayon, lahat na pwede nang maging newscaster mas magaganda pa sila sa amin!”

Davila, for her part, stressed the importance of adaptability and humility among journalists as the industry continues to evolve.

“Let’s face it Korina you’re still young, I’m still young, even if I don’t mean it literally, pero in the industry we have many more years to go, so, dapat you have other adaptability there has to be humility on everyone in the industry because the landscape has changed. Social media has equalized everything, ‘di ba?” she said.

Both agreed that while social media has democratized content creation, it has also blurred the distinction between professionally trained journalists and online content creators.

Sanchez-Roxas also raised concerns about the future of traditional television, asking, “Kanya-kanyang gimik, ‘yan na lang ang tawag namin ngayon… tingin mo ba ang TV talagang nawawala na ‘yan?”

Davila responded that viewing habits have significantly shifted toward digital platforms due to accessibility and lower costs, though television continues to serve audiences, particularly in home settings.

To keep pace with these changes, Sanchez-Roxas shared that she has expanded her presence across multiple platforms, including TikTok, where she now produces short-form interview content.

Despite the growing competition, both journalists emphasized the importance of staying relevant through continuous evolution.

“To be a has been is only because you don’t want to move forward,” Davila noted, a sentiment Sanchez-Roxas agreed with.

The two also clarified long-standing rumors of a feud, attributing such speculation to the competitive nature of the broadcast industry rather than any personal conflict.