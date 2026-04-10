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Fuel prices poised for rollback next week amid ceasefire

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

Diesel and gasoline prices are expected to ease early next week as global oil markets begin to respond to the two‑week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Based on the first three-day average Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), diesel prices could finally ease by around ₱2.50 to ₱3.50 per liter, potentially bringing pump prices down to around ₱166.50 to ₱167.50 per liter.

Gasoline, meanwhile, may see no movement, although it could also decline by around ₱1 per liter. Once realized, gasoline prices could range from ₱116.90 to ₱118.90 per liter.

Final estimates will be determined on Saturday, April 11, while adjustments will be announced on Monday, April 13.

According to an industry expert, MOPS prices have rebounded modestly in the first three days of this week, although further increases remain possible in the following trading days, depending on how the market reacts to developments in the Middle East.

To recall, the United States (US) announced a two-week ceasefire, halting strikes on Iran to facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran warned that the peace deal may already be unraveling and that the truce could end abruptly ahead of schedule.

This week, the Department of Energy (DOE) warned that despite any potential rollbacks, fuel prices may not return to pre-war levels as quickly as they surged over the past few weeks. (Gabriell Christel Galang)

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