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Pinoy pride: Quiambao wins KBL Rookie of the Year

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Kevin Quiambao (SBP)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

 

Goyang Sono star Kevin Quiambao continues to impress overseas after winning the Rookie of the Year award in the 2025-’26 Korean Basketball League (KBL) Thursday, April 9.

The 24-year-old Quiambao took the league’s best newcomer plum after impressive averages of of 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4 assists per contest.

Those statline played a big role in Goyang’s stellar run this season where it set to enter its first-ever playoffs appearance after finishing fifth with a 28-26 card in the standings.

That was a marked improvement from last year’s disappointing 19-35 mark.

Quiambao, a two-time UAAP champion with De La Salle University, became the third Filipino player to win the coveted award for the third straight season.

Former Ulsan and now Ginebra guard RJ Abarrientos did the trick first then followed by Suwon KT’s JD Cagulangan.

Also taking the spotlight was their compatriot, Fil-Am Ethan Alvano of the Wonju DB Promy who became part of this year’s KBL Best Five, which Changwon’s Carl Tamayo accomplished last edition, as well as getting the Play of the Season plum.

Quiambao also plucked the ROY award in the UAAP nearly four years ago.

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