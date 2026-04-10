Morris impresses at home, Cruspero joins the spotlight

Mitchellen Cruspero and Matthew Morris delivered standout performances in contrasting fashion to share top honors in the Governor’s Cup Age Group Championships at the NODSEP courts in Dumaguete City last Thursday, April 9.

Cruspero grabbed the spotlight in the girls’ side, hacking out a gritty 7-5, 5-2 (ret.) victory over Rousey Paliwag in the 16-and-under finals before showcasing her dominance in the premier 18-and-U championship. The rising star from Tayasan imposed her power and control to overwhelm Shara Paliwag, 6-1, 6-2, in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

On the boys’ side, local bet Morris thrilled the home crowd with a commanding run, matching Cruspero’s two-title feat. He dropped just three games across four matches in the 16-and-U division, capped by a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over doubles partner Andrian Rodriguez in the finals.

Riding that momentum, Morris carried his form into the 18-and-U category, crushing Hazlie Malicay, 6-2, 6-1, to share MVP honors with Cruspero in the opening leg of the four-stage Visayan swing of the country’s longest-running talent search organized by Palawan Pawnshop under president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Pre-tournament favorite Ayl Gonzaga of Olongapo withdrew at the last minute, opening the door for emerging talents from the host city and nearby areas to shine.

Morris also teamed up with Rodriguez to capture the 18-and-U doubles title, defeating Sky Bacongga and Malicay, 8-4. Cruspero, however, fell short of a three-title sweep as she and Isobel Alipo-on bowed to siblings Shara and Rousey Paliwag, 6-8, in a tightly contested final.

Other singles winners in the tournament hosted by Negros Oriental Gov. Chaco Sagarbarria and sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis included Rousey Paliwag, Zhynaiah Gargaceran, Drig Escobar and Vanjoseph Zamora Jr..

Paliwag dominated Gargaceran, 6-1, 6-2, to claim the girls’ 14-and-U crown, while Gargaceran bounced back to upset top seed Arissa Macapendeg, 6-3, 6-1, in the 12-and-U finals.

Escobar staged a comeback to edge Ciaran Alipo-On, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, for the boys’ 14-and-U trophy, while Zamora overwhelmed Xylo Calijan, 6-0, 6-0, to rule the boys’ 12-and-U division.

In doubles play, Ciaran Alipo-on and Rothmuel Escobar dominated Cham Fabillar and Blaze Sotto, 8-1, to secure the boys’ 14-and-U title. Macapendeg and Rousey Paliwag, meanwhile, claimed the girls’ crown with an 8-4 win over Marriet Bolongaita and Khia Villarmente.

The tournament, backed by the Palawan Group of Companies and ICON Golf & Sports, now shifts to Bacolod City for its next leg beginning Saturday (April 11) at the Verde Aces courts and NOTA courts, where another strong field is expected to compete for top honors and ranking points.