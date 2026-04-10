Actor Song Joong-ki caddies for Im Sung-jae at Masters Par 3

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki made an appearance at the Masters Par 3 Contest, taking on caddie duties on April 8 at Augusta National Golf Club in the United States.

The 40-year-old, best known for his roles in TV series “Vicenzo” and “Descendants of the Sun”, served as caddie for Im Sung-jae during the traditional curtain-raiser to the Masters.

“It was truly an honor. Let’s go, IM!” Song later shared on social media.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy also joined the lighthearted event alongside their children, while Kim Si-woo returned with wife Oh Ji-hyun, and Bryson DeChambeau teamed up with actor Kevin Hart.

England’s Aaron Rai ruled the Par 3 Contest.