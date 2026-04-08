Lady Spikers survive Lady Tams’ mighty stand to stay unblemished

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Amie Provido and Shane Reterta stood out in the fifth set, while Angel Canino delivered the dagger to outshine Gerz Petallo and La Salle University survived Far Eastern University’s spirited challenge, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10, to stay unblemished in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Wednesday evening, April 8.

After taking a 2-0 set lead, La Salle uncharacteristically lost momentum in the next two frames that set the tone for a wild finish.

Good thing, the Lady Spikers managed to recover their bearings in the decider — thanks to Provido who orchestrated an early 8-4 run that followed by timely hits from Reterta, Shevana Laput, and Canino to spoil the Lady Tamaraws’ late rally that near the gap to 12-9.

The victory marked La Salle’s 11th straight to keep its spot at the top of the standings, while FEU, despite Petallo’s brilliant return, fell to fifth spot with a 6-5 card and tied with Adamson.

Aside from sweeping the Tina Salak-mentored, the Taft-based squad is three wins away from earning an outright Finals berth.

Canino and Petallo also didn’t fail to impress as the two former La Salle-Zobel players under Tina Salak went back-and-forth to steer their respective squads.

But it was Canino who shone brightest. The Bacolod City native uncorked a triple-double performance off 24 points, 13 excellent digs, and 10 excellent receptions. Laput, for her part, chipped in 23 points on 18 attacks, four blocks, and one ace that came with seven digs.

Provido added 16 points with four digs and two receptions, while Lilay Del Castillo and Shane Reterta, who redeemed herself from her crucial errors, combined for eight points. Eshana Nunag once again shone for La Salle with 30 excellent sets, three digs, and one point.

Lovely Lopez topscored for FEU with 16 points along with three digs and 24 receptions, while Petallo, who recently cleared from her right shoulder injury, put up a brilliant act off 14 points, nine digs, and 18 receptions.

Faida Bakanke was limited to 10 points, Cla Loresco added seven points, and Tin Ubaldo collected nine points, two digs, two receptions, and 11 excellents sets in a losing cause as the Lady Tamaraws need to win their three remaining games to realize their semis hopes.

La Salle goes 12-0 against archrival Ateneo (1-10) this Saturday, April 11, at FilOil EcoOil Centra in San Juan City. FEU, on the other hand, eyes a rebound win over University of the Philippines (5-6) on Sunday, April 12, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines (UP) went all out in dismantling also-ran Ateneo, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23, to stay in the Final Four hunt.

Veterans Niña Ytang and Irah Jaboneta, who anchored the offense with 18 and 12 points, respectively, were candid about their intent to lead the Fighting Maroons back to the semifinals in their final playing year.

With its 5-6 slate, the Maroons need to sweep their last three assignments against University of Santo Tomas, Far Eastern University and Adamson, and hope the teams above them slip to keep their semis hope alive.

Earlier, Far Eastern University kept its composure and survived a tough challenge from De La Salle, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, to solidify its hold of the top spot in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Wednesday, April 8…

Meanwhile, Ateneo survived University of the Philippines in their “Battle of Katipunan”, 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-7, to seize solo fourth with 6-5.