Catholic dioceses invited to worldwide vigil for peace

Catholic dioceses across the country were urged to hold prayer vigils on Saturday, April 11, following a global appeal from Pope Leo XIV for prayers for peace amid rising international tensions.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) encouraged dioceses to take part in the initiative, which will coincide with a special Vatican prayer vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica.

The call was made following Pope Leo’s Easter “Urbi et Orbi” message, where he warned of growing global conflict and what he described as a “globalization of indifference.”

Instead of a single nationwide gathering, CBCP President and Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera asked dioceses to organize their own vigils at any suitable time, with options including Eucharistic adoration, the Holy Rosary, or Masses dedicated to peace.

He noted that the coordinated observance is meant to unite the faithful in prayer and solidarity with the pope.

“In communion with the Holy Father, we respectfully encourage all dioceses to organize a prayer vigil on April 11, at any suitable time of the day, so that the faithful may spiritually join this universal initiative,” Garcera said in a statement on April 7.

He added that the initiative may take different forms depending on the local community.

“This may take the form of Eucharistic adoration, the Holy Rosary, the celebration of the Holy Mass for peace, or other appropriate liturgical or devotional gatherings,” he said.

“Such a collective act of prayer will not only express our solidarity with the Holy Father but will also witness to our shared hope that true peace, which begins in Christ, may prevail in our hearts and in the world,” he added.

Garcera also urged dioceses to relay the invitation to parishes and religious communities to encourage broad participation across the country. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)