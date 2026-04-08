ROS escapes SMB for franchise-best 5-0 start

Adrian Nocum showed nerves of steel in the end game as Rain or Shine pulled off a thrilling escape against San Miguel, 116-112, to stay undefeated in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, April 8.

The high-flying guard put together a conference-high 21 points —10 of which came in the final frame when he took the fireman’s role after Marcio Lassiter sizzled for the Beermen to threaten in the waning minutes.

The Elasto Painters actually led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter but still had to weather a huge storm from the Beermen, who cut the deficit down to just two, 97-99, after a huge 24-4 run to open the fourth.

Jaylen Johnson led the scoring with 24 points while Jhonard Clarito added 16. Felix Lemetti was also a stabilizing presence on the court with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Caelan Tiongson added 11 while Gian Mamuyac chipped in 10 in an all-around effort that led to ROS notching its first-ever 5-0 start in its franchise history, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Meanwhile, Joshua Munzon came up huge in the crunch as Titan Ultra turned back Blackwater, 102-98, to pick up its second win.

The veteran forward came alive in the second, firing 19 of his 25 points — including a clutch four-pointer down the stretch that shut the door on the comeback hopes of the hard-fighting Bossing.

The Giant Risers actually led by as many as 20 points but had to dig deep to survive the Bossing, who threatened late, 94-98, before Munzon drilled the dagger from deep to douse the Blackwater run.

Import Michael Gilmore chipped in 21 points and 15 rebounds while getting ample contributions from the likes of Pao Javillonar, Mark Omega and Ato Ular, especially on putting a body to the hulking Robert Upshaw III.

Titan Ultra improved to a 2-3 record while sending Blackwater to a second straight defeat for 1-4.

Upshaw III finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds while Sedrick Barefield also added 25 after spearheading the second half effort for the Bossing.