Bol stars for TNT; Blackwater upsets Magnolia

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Bol Bol displayed his NBA pedigree and took over down the stretch as TNT halted NLEX’s streak, 103-97, for its breakthrough win in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The 7-foot-3 center actually only kept the ball rolling after an impressive debut of 38 points, though this time finally resulting in a victory for the Tropang 5G.

After being limited to just 14 points through the first two quarters, Bol came alive in the second half and posted 26 of his total in the second half — 14 of which in the payoff period to help TNT keep in step with NLEX.

Bol had back-to-back jumpers that tied the game at 91-all with 2:42 left before TNT unloaded a crucial 8-2 spurt to take a 99-93 cushion with eight ticks left on the clock.

The former NBA center added 15 rebounds and two blocks to his name while Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, who nailed the dagger right corner triple added 14 points.

Jordan Heading, who also had 11 in the final frame, finished with 15 while Calvin Oftana added 14 as well.

With the win, TNT improved to a 1-1 record after opening the conference with a tough 112-109 loss to Rain or Shine.

Meanwhile, Sedrick Barefield caught fire in the fourth quarter as Blackwater added to Magnolia’s woes with a come-from-behind 97-91 victory.

The Bossing top gun exploded for 16 of his 26 points in the payoff period, presiding over a 15-2 rally to seize control and pick up their first win of the mid-season conference.

The blistering rally turned a 69-74 deficit to an 84-76 advantage for the Bossing.

Barefield’s late explosion also preserved the impressive debut of Robert Upshaw III who poured in 35 points spiked by three four pointers to go 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

One of those fours even came at a perfect time and shut the door on any potential Magnolia comeback as it stretched Blackwater’s lead 91-84 with 58.6 seconds left.

Blackwater outscored Magnolia, which led by as many as 11 in the first half, 30-19 to turn the tides. The loss pushed the Hotshot to third straight loss in as many games while Bossing scored the breakthrough after opening the conference with two defeats.