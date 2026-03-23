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Castro Cracks Top 35 at Rome Marathon 2026

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

Filipino runners once again made their mark on the global stage as Lorenzo Castro Jr. delivered a standout performance at the Run Rome The Marathon, finishing inside the Top 35 and placing 6th in his age category on Sunday, March 22.

Clocking an impressive 2 hours, 29 minutes and 41 seconds in the 42.195-kilometer race, Castro emerged as the fastest Filipino finisher in a field dominated by elite Kenyan athletes, further cementing his reputation as one of the top Filipino distance runners in Europe.

Joining more than 36,000 runners in the early morning start, he embraced the challenge of competing alongside some of the world’s most accomplished athletes.

“Masaya po ako, masaya ko para sa Pilipinas! personal best today!! 2:29:41 di madali pero nakaya naman. Last week nagkasakit sa changes ng panahon pero naka recover!” Castro said

Kenyan Asbel Rutto secured a repeat victory in a time of 2:06:32.

In the women’s race, Pascaline Kibiwot set a new course record. A thrilling two-man battle crowned Asbel Rutto once again, with a time of 2:06:32, confirming himself as the king of Rome. Just shy of Henry Tukor Kichana, he took second place in 2:06:36.

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