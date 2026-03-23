ArenaPlus spices up NBA playoff experience with P1 billion challenge

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The upcoming NBA playoffs are getting more thrilling for Filipino fans as they not only get the chance to support their favorite teams but also get a shot at winning P1 billion.

That was after ArenaPlus launched its free-to-play ‘P1 billion Most Valuable Prediction Challenge’ in an event at the Mall of Asia Sky Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 21.

ArenaPlus ambassadors Justin Brownlee, Thirdy and Bong Ravena led the celebration with celebrity and newest member of ArenaPlus family Luis Manzano explaining the mechanics for the contest.

In the challenge, Filipino NBA fans can win the top prize by correctly predicting the winners and the outcomes of the playoff matchups.

The fans can make their guesses through the app by predicting the winners of each series beginning from the play-in up to the NBA finals.

Other personalities from show business as well as basketball and volleyball worlds were present and enjoyed the fun activities in the venue.