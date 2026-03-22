Reig, Quimbao reign supreme in Davao’s IM 70.3

DAVAO CITY – Battling searing heat, relentless pressure and two charging rivals, Irienold Reig Jr. announced his arrival as Philippine triathlon’s next big force, claiming a breakthrough victory at the BYD IRONMAN 70.3 Davao presented by Aboitiz along the blistering stretch of the Davao Coastal Road on Sunday.

The 23-year-old standout from Quezon showcased both brilliance and grit, leaning on a dominant swim and just enough reserves in the closing run to outlast Czech veteran Petr Lukosz and Mervin Santiago in a fierce finish for the overall championship.

Reig crossed in 4:33:12 over the punishing 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike, and 21-km run race, holding off Lukosz (4:34:28) and Santiago (4:36:02) in one of the most fiercely contested races in the event’s local history.

Multi-titled 5150 campaigner Bea Quiambao delivered a commanding performance, clocking 5:19:29 with leg times of 34:49-2:53:22:1:48:46 to secure the crown in women’s Elite class of the supported by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority.

While Dayshaun Ramos actually logged the fastest swim of the day at 30:35 while competing in the Filipino Elite Category, it was Reig who positioned himself best among the title contenders, putting significant distance between himself and Lukosz (34:16) while also gaining the edge over Santiago (39:47).

That advantage proved crucial.

The bike leg turned into a high-speed chase under the sweltering Davao sun, with Lukosz – the 2022 full IRONMAN Subic champion – firing a blistering 2:20:39 split and Santiago surging with a strong push of his own (2:22:36).

Reig, clocking 2:25:57, saw his cushion shrink, setting up a dramatic half-marathon showdown where margins – and mistakes – would decide everything.

What followed was a duel of survival.

Reig unleashed the fastest run time of the day, clocking 1:30:46 and outpacing his rivals despite the oppressive heat radiating off the pavement. Santiago followed closely with a 1:31:28, while the grueling conditions took their toll on Lukosz, who faltered with a 1:37:03.

It was a finish defined not just by speed, but by nerve.

The victory marked a defining leap in Reig’s young career.

After making his mark with multiple 5150 titles in Bohol and Subic, he successfully transitioned to the grueling 70.3 distance, signaling his readiness to compete – and win – at a higher level.

Ramos, meanwhile, timed 4:39:38 and captured the Elite Category title, a division organized by the Philippine Sports Commission to highlight the talent of national team members. The category provides athletes a platform to shine while further sharpening their skills in high-level competition.

The event also underscored a broader initiative to position the Philippines as a premier destination for endurance sports.

Maynard Pecson finished second behind Ramos with a time of 4:43:52, while Joshua Ramos struggled in the run and settled for third in 5:04:24, just two weeks after ruling the inaugural 5150 Guimaras.

Meanwhile, Reig also topped the men’s 18-24 division, with Santiago ruling the 30-34 class and Lukosz dominating the 40-44 category in the race organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. in partnership with the Davao City local government.

But the day belonged to Reig – a rising star who combined a swimmer’s edge, a racer’s instinct, and a champion’s resolve to conquer both the field and the heat, and in the process, stake his claim as the future of Philippine triathlon.