BasketballSports

Khobuntin, Johnson slapped with hefty fines, suspensions

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

The PBA Commissioner’s Office has handed out suspensions and hefty fines on TNT forward Glenn Khobuntin and Rain or Shine import Jaylen Johnson following their physical confrontation during the Elasto Painters-Tropang 5G game on Friday, March 21.

The two were separately summoned to the office of PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Saturday, March 22, to explain their side of the altercation that saw them trade swings and punches midway through the final frame.

They were called for flagrant foul penalty 2 and subsequently ejected in the contest that ROS narrowly won, 112-109.

Khobuntin was slapped with a two-game suspension and a P70,000 fine while Johnson was meted a P50,000 and one-game suspension.

Marcial said the two were apologetic and remorseful over what happened which the players admitted only came in the heat of the moment.

“Sobrang nagsisisi. Maluha-luha. Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘anong nangyari sa iyo? Ang ganda ganda ng career mo eh,” Marcial said of Khobuntin.

“Nagpapasorry siya kay Johnson at sa lahat. Sa fans, sa PBA family. Nag apologize din sya sa mga teammates niya pagpunta niya sa practice,” added the league chieftain.

Johnson, on the other hand, regretted the incident according to Marcial with the 6-foot-10 center noting that what happened was out of his real character.

“Nag apologize din siya. I told him it’s unfortunate that I’ve met you in the office for the first time under such circumstances,” Marcial revealed.

“Sabi nya, he’s a jolly person and nagpunta siya rito hindi para makipag away kundi maglaro,” he furthered.

With the suspension, Khobuntin will be out for TNT’s game against NLEX and San Miguel while Rain or Shine will be playing all-Filipino in its game against Meralco.

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