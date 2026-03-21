Poyos takes charge as Tigresses maul Eagles anew for third straight win

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Angge Poyos proved why she’s leading the MVP race as the in-form University of Santo Tomas overcame a shaky start and repelled Ateneo, 21-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-12, to claim its third consecutive win in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday, March 21.

Poyos, the 22-year-old frontrunner for this year’s highest individual plum, looked unstoppable as she sparked the Golden Tigresses’ offensive charge, particularly in the second and fourth sets, to sweep the Lady Eagles this season.

Aside from its three-game win streak, UST improved to 5-3 – a drastic improvement after it carried a 2-3 card in the opening round – while Ateneo settled for a 1-7 slate at seventh.

The España-based squad also has a share of third spot with Far Eastern University, just behind No. 1 De La Salle (7-0) and No. 2 reigning champion National University (6-2).

“Well, ni-remind lang ‘yong mga players na ilaro ‘yong dapat ilaro, nagkaroon kami ng slow start… na-miss lang nila ‘yong bulyaw kaya nagising, kaya maganda respond,” said UST assistant coach Yani Fernandez.

The outside hitter from Balilihan, Bohol dropped 25 points on 22 attacks and three blocks that came with five excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions, while Reg Jurado, as expected, finished with another double-digit output with 20 points.

“For me, marami pa kaming hindi pa nalalabas… parang polishing siguro ng galaw, coming into next game namin against La Salle, ‘yong mga pagkukulang lang namin kailangan namin i-improve,” said Poyos.

Jonna Perdido contributed 11 points, nine digs, and four receptions, while Cassie Carballo tallied 22 excellent sets with two points.

Ana Hermosura was the lone twin-digit scorer off 11 points with 12 digs and nine receptions for Ateneo. Zel Tsunashima and Alex Montoro conspired for 17 points in a losing cause.

The loss spoiled the Blue Eagles’ momentum after notching their first win against the University of the East Lady Warriors last time out.