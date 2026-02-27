Well-rested Alex Eala returns to main draw action at WTA 1000 Indian Wells

By MARK REY MONTEJO

After more than two weeks of rest, Alex Eala dives into action for her main draw debut alongside the star-studded cast in the upcoming WTA 1000 Indian Wells Open (BNP Paribas) in California slated March 4 to 15.

Eala, 20, takes the centerstage against the high-ranking players and multi-Grand Slam champions in the likes of world No. 1 Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, No. 2 Polish Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Kazakh Elena Rybakina, and Americans No. 4 Coco Gauff and No. 5 Jessica Pegula.

With the draw to be disclosed a few days before the official start, No. 8 Russian wunderkind Mirra Andreeva is expected to enter the picture to defend her crown. She beat Sabalenka in last year’s finale.

The Filipina tennis sensation, who reached a career-best WTA ranking of No. 31, joined the elite draw of the hard-court tournament, dubbed as the “Fifth Grand Slam”, which has a hefty $9,415,725 (P542,920,119) prize pool.

It would be a great opportunity for Eala to bolster her craft before she guns for another breakthrough in the Miami Open, scheduled March 17 to 29 — the same meet that gave the Filipina the spotlight last year.

The 5-foot-9 lefty is currently on vacation in Oregon, where she visited the Nike World Headquarters which displayed portraits of some of her career highlights.

Earlier this month, the country’s top tennis ace worked her way through a hectic schedule during her Middle East Swing, following her quarterfinals exit in the inaugural WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open here.

In her final salvo in the desert region, Eala highlighted her three-meet quest by a stunning win over No. 7 fiery Italian Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 16 of the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates. She ultimately bowed to Gauff in the quarters.