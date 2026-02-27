Expanded US and PAF-AFRC joint training eyed

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colorado – United States Air Force Reserve Command (US-AFRC) Commander Lt. Gen. John Healy met with former Deputy Speaker Col. Michael “Mikee” Romero during a historic visit by the Philippine Air Force-Air Force Reserve Command inside the US Space Force installation, where both sides discussed expanding collaboration between the two allies.

The meeting between Lt. Gen. Healy and the PAF-AFRC delegation was focused on expanding joint reserve training, professional military exchanges, and institutional collaboration.

Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing interoperability, strengthening reserve readiness, and developing long-term cooperation between reserve components.

During the talks, Lt. Gen. Healy gave Col. Romero his personal US-AFRC Commander’s badge — an exchange symbolizing the strong partnership between the United States and the Philippines. The gesture reflected mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to continued cooperation between the two allies.

For the uninitiated, Col. Romero played a key role in supporting the PAF modernization program, including the acquisition of three C-130J aircraft scheduled for delivery this year and next year. His continued service in the PAFR reflects his longstanding commitment to strengthening the country’s air defense and reserve force capabilities.

Col. Romero is also the Wing Commander of the Tactical Operations Wing Reserve – Northern Luzon (TOWR–Northern Luzon) and also chairs the Association of Reservists of the Philippines, Inc. (ARRAPI).

This historic first visit of a PAF-AFRC delegation was made possible through the leadership and vision of Philippine Air Force Commanding General Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura. His initiative to send the PAF-AFRC opened the door for strengthened collaboration and expanded bilateral reserve engagements.

The PAF-AFRC delegation also included Col. Floreto Solano, OIC Wing Commander of Tactical Operations Wing Reserve – Southern Luzon; and Lt. Col. Paulino Lomoljo of the Air Force Reserve Command Director for Personnel.

Both the US Air Force Reserve Command and the PAFRC reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding joint training and strengthening reserve force capabilities. These efforts will focus on enhancing operational readiness, sharing best practices, and developing stronger institutional ties between reserve forces.

Building on this historic engagement, PAFRC Commander Maj. Gen. Ronie Petinglay will continue bilateral coordination with his US Air Force Reserve Command counterpart to implement expanded joint training programs and advance reserve force cooperation.