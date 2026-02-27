Drive for 4: NU tries to regain solo lead vs UP

By MARK REY MONTEJO

(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion)

9 a.m. – UST vs UE (men’s)

11 a.m. – UST vs UE (women’s)

3 p.m. – NU vs UP (men’s)

5 p.m. – NU vs UP (women’s)

Reigning champion National University tries to make it four in a row for the solo lead when it tackles University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila Saturday, Feb. 28.

Driven to complete a stellar first-round campaign in their three-peat title bid this year, the Lady Bulldogs, who have flashed their championship pedigree in the past three contests, look to extend their brilliant run against the Fighting Maroons, who recently tasted their first defeat.

The clash of two contenders is set at 5 p.m., with the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses guarding their lair against the still winless University of the East Lady Warriors at 1 p.m.

Following a reverse-sweep triumph over Far Eastern University last week off Arah Panique’s career-high 27 points, a well-rested NU squad dives into action again with the mission of setting the tone early.

“For me, sa start pa lang bigay nalang po ‘yong best namin, para maiwasan po ‘yong slow start,” said Panique after NU’s gutsy 17-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-12 escape over FEU.

“And kung ibibigay po ako ng chance na maipakita ‘yong laro ko, ‘yong kaya kong ibigay, papakita ko na lang para mas lalo akong makatulong sa team,” she added.

Panique worked hand in hand with veteran Vange Alinsug and rookie ace Sam Cantada in spearheading the Lady Bulldogs’ offense, drawing ample support from Chams Maaya and Alexa Mata, as well as Lams Lamina and Shaira Jardio on both ends of the floor.

But the challenge for NU is to face a hungry State U side which recently absorbed its first loss this season after it yielded to last year’s bridesmaid De La Salle, 12-25, 15-25, 19-25.

Niña Ytang, who had an injury scare last time out, is expected to spark the Fabio Menta-mentored crew back to win department with Casiey Dongallo, Irah Jaboneta, and Kianne Olango. They aim to regroup, especially in their offense which was lacking in their game against the Lady Spikers.