Champions ride sharp net play to Pickle Fest 2026 Novice crown

DAVAO City – The tandems of Marcial Alapag III and Michael Ibañez, and Tereza Tanzo and Emma Florida delivered commanding performances to rule their respective divisions in the Novice level of the Pickle Fest 2026 Adult Categories Sectional Tournament at Pickletown here recently.­

Showcasing sharp court awareness, disciplined shot selection and smart kitchen control, Alapag and Ibañez banked on precise third-shot drops and well-timed put-aways to outduel Nur Sultan Pumbaya and James Astacaan, 15-8, and clinch the gold medal in the men’s doubles 20+ age class.

The pair dictated the tempo early, mixing deep serves with patient dink exchanges before finishing rallies with decisive overhead smashes.­

In the women’s doubles 35+ division, Tanzo and Florida imposed their net presence and consistency to secure a 15-7 romp over Stephanie Yap and Kathryn Ortiz in the finals.­

Also striking gold in the Novice level were Christian Falcon and Joy Serra (20+ mixed doubles), Michael Tanzo and Adrian Pineda (35+ men’s doubles), and Michael Tanzo and Tereza Tanzo (35+ mixed doubles).

Falcon and Serra capitalized on attacking opportunities to defeat Arthur Fermo and Janyenn Garsuta, 15-7; while Tanzo and Pineda overwhelmed Pije Leopoldo and Marc Carracedo, 15-6.

Action shifts to the High Intermediate level on Friday, with the Open division set to commence Saturday and the centerpiece PCL Asia Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament.

The PCL Rising Stars U19 Sectional is part of the Kosmas Pickle Fest 2026 and is organized by Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corp. (KAVC) in partnership with Sunrise Events, Inc.

Meanwhile, registration is ongoing for the Net and Paddle Tournament in Cebu City, scheduled from March 11 to 15. For details, visit https://picklefest.kosmas.com.ph/ or check the official Facebook page of Pickle Fest 2026.

In one of the day’s most thrilling encounters, Michael and Tereza Tanzo edged Pineda and Florida, 15-14, surviving a tense back-and-forth contest.­

In the Low Intermediate level, Rolan Uy and Carlos Arceo blasted past Joshua Culanag and Roland Sueno, 15-9, to capture the 20+ men’s doubles gold; Kimberly Haw and Elaine Romero routed Kimberly Go and Dorothy Ibañez, 15-3, in the women’s doubles final; while Jeycel Esnardo and Nur Pumbaya claimed the mixed doubles crown with a 15-10 victory over Rey Chan and Mikaela Calo.­

In the 35+ division, Wilson Anucop and Jan Soo outlasted Ryan Sison and Nicanor Bartolome in a nail-biting 15-14 duel for the men’s doubles gold; Weng Cameros and Ana Fanlo secured the women’s doubles title with a hard-earned 15-13 triumph over May Mendiola and Maian Rodriguez; while Joan Castro and Mark Subtiniente walked the tightrope before subduing May Mendiola and Christian Mendiola, 15-14, in the mixed doubles final.­

In the 50+ class, Neil Jalapit and Raivin Enriquez delivered a near-flawless performance, dismantling Robin Pacheco and Nicol Fernandez, 15-2, in the men’s doubles gold medal match; while Joneleen Pugosa and Helen Valeroso likewise controlled the pace to post an 11-5 victory over Milarean Agustin and Ana Batu for the women’s doubles crown.­

The four-day, team-based competition is designed to identify and develop the next generation of elite pickleball athletes across Asia. Pickleball – one of the fastest-growing sports globally – blends elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. Played on a compact court with paddles and a perforated ball, it emphasizes strategy, reflexes and touch as much as power