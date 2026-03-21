Alex Eala prioritizes time management amid rise in tennis world

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Time is gold, perhaps even more precious.

Alex Eala knew this well as she puts premium on time management amid her steady rise in professional tennis.

And with the wave of support she is receiving from Filipino fans wherever she competes, the 20-year old sensation emphasized the importance of balancing her tight schedule and enjoying her life outside the court.

“I think, you know, time management for me, I think, is super key, and at the end of the day, I need to have fun on tour, and I feel like, you know, I’m 20, I need to live my life,” said Eala in her interview with Tennis Channel.

“Like, not my whole life is tennis, even though sometimes. I mean, I think that sometimes it is. But that’s what I’m working on, to have a life outside of tennis, enjoy,” she added. “And it’s super important because the season is long, and we’re only in March.”

Currently sitting at No. 29 in the WTA rankings, the Filipina lefty is also proud of her efforts to improve her game ahead of Miami Open.

“I think I’m really pleased with how I’m handling everything as a whole. A lot of things have changed for me, especially this year,” Eala stressed in a post-game interview.

“And this season I think I’m doing a good job of keeping that balance of being hungry and staying happy and still working hard,” she added.

Eala scored a 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-3 win over Grand Slam doubles champion Laura Siegemund in Round of 64 of the WTA 1000 Miami Open.

Linette now faces Eala now faces Magda Linette for the fourth time – with the former winning thrice, once in doubles – in Last 32 early Sunday, March 22 (Philippine time).