Malacañang appeals for unity amid Middle East crisis

Malacañang has called on Filipinos to unite and help one another as the country grapples with the impact of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“Sana magtulungan tayong lahat sa gitna ng krisis sa Middle,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said Friday, March 20.

Castro stressed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is aware of the public’s grievances over surging oil prices and the weakening peso, which have been worsened by the joint attack of the United States and Israel on Iran.

“We never wanted this,” she said, adding that the situation is not the fault of the President or the government.

She explained that the administration’s immediate priority is to support the transportation sector through financial aid and fuel subsidies.

“What the President is asking right now is understanding and trust in the decisions being made by the government, which is balancing the welfare of the commuting public and the transportation sector,” Castro noted.

“Sa panahon ngayon, ang kailangan natin ay pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan,” she added. (Joseph Pedrajas)