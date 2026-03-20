Nocum steals show as ROS spoils Bol’s TNT debut

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Up against a legitimate NBA blocker in Bol Bol, Adrian Nocum daringly went for the drive and then for the clutch layup, high off the glass against all of the TNT import’s 7-foot-6 wingspan.

He may be giving up a foot and three inches in height but definitely not the grit and the guts.

Rain or Shine showed poise in the crunch and spoiled Bol’s TNT debut, 112-109, in a highly emotional encounter in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 20.

Nocum fired 12 of his 19 points in the final frame as the Elasto Painters frustrated the Tropang 5G in the contest that was marred by a fight between ROS import Jaylen Johnson and Glen Khobuntin.

The two traded swings and punches before cooler heads prevailed and managed to separate the two. The altercation came after getting entangled in a rebound play at the 6:20 mark of the fourth quarter.

Both players were thrown out after getting called for a pair of flagrant foul penalty 2.

But not losing focus after the fight was Rain or Shine as Luis Villegas stepped up in the import absence and scored eight of his career-high 13 points to give his team a 108-101 lead.

TNT, however, behind baskets from Calvin Oftana and returning Jayson Castro, kept itself within striking distance before Nocum scored the crucial layup with 9.0 seconds left.

Nocum added 11 rebounds to his name while Johnson, who was actually playing well before getting ejected, finished with 33 points built on six triples and a four.

Bol, on the other hand, was as good as advertised with 38 points, 16 points and five blocks. Oftana finished with 19 while Castro chipped in 13.