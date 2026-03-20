Luistro, Chua reject alleged funding deal in VP Sara case

Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro and Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua, who lead the House committee handling the impeachment complaint, on Friday, March 20, rejected Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco’s claim that lawmakers were promised funding allocations in exchange for supporting the removal of Vice President Sara Duterte from office.

As the panel prepared to advance the proceedings, Luistro stressed, “Ano daw kapalit? Wala akong alam na kapalit.”

“I don’t know anything na tinutukoy ni Cong. Toby Tiangco na kapalit ng aming nagiging judgment, decision or position with regard to this impeachment complaint.

For me, of course I cannot speak for others, but for me, talagang I see this as my constitutional duty that I should be able to discharge,” said Luistro.

Chua, who had been participating actively in committee proceedings, made a similar denial about their House colleague’s allegation?

“Unang una, hindi ko alam kung saan nanggagaling ‘yung allegation ni Cong. Toby, but just the same…umuusad pa rin po itong impeachment complaint. So nakita naman po ninyo ‘yung botohan. So ang mga congressman naman po, they will vote based on their conscience, based on evidence,” Chua, chairman of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, said.

Chua said everything the committee discussed was supported by evidence as witnessed by people who monitored the televised proceedings.

He said issues raised against VP Duterte on the mishandling of P612.5 million in confidential and intelligence funds received by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) when she was education secretary have remained unanswered.

“Lahat naman po ng iprinisenta is backed by evidence at saksi naman dito ang taong bayan, marami naman po nakapanood. So ‘yung mga issue na hanggang ngayon na mga katanungan, sila ‘yung Mary Grace Piattos (alleged fund recipient), hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin mahanap kung nasaan,” Chua noted.

“Yung question na P1-million safe house na nirentahan, hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin malaman kung nasaan. ‘Yung testimonya po, ng mga AFP personnel na sinasabi nila were asked to certify that funds were downloaded to youth summit, but in truth wala naman po talagang pondo na na-download,” he recalled.

Chua points out that the impeachment process is actually a forum for the Vice President to clear her name ahead of the 2028 presidential elections, wherein she will be a contender.

“Yung impeachment process, it is a test of character and conduct of a public official. Now, you are going to run come 2028.

“Hindi ba mas maganda, once you are acquitted, tatakbo ka na wala kang extra baggage. And this is actually the right opportunity for her to clear her name. Pag takbo niya at least kung ano mang mga ibato sa kaniya, malinis ang kanyang pangalan. Keysa ‘yung tumatakbo ka na meron kang mga issues na kagaya po nito,” Chua said. (Ellson Quismorio)