Abra, Quezon clash for MPBL Preseason crown

Abra Solid North and Quezon Province survived separate opponents on Thursday, March 19, to forge a title clash for the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The Abra Weavers got two free throws each from Encho Serrano and Mike Ayonayon in the dying seconds to beat the San Juan Knights, 76-72, while the Quezon Huskers silenced the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters in the last 2 minutes to prevail, 76-69, in the first game.

Abra, the reigning MPBL national champion, and Quezon, the back-to-back South Division king, will dispute the crown at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. In the 2025 MPBL National Finals, Abra swept Quezon, 3-0.

Serrano posted 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over Dave Idefonso, who notched 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Raven Gonzales also delivered in the Weavers’ ninth straight win in the two-group, 18-team event with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks, and so did Tucker Molina with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

San Juan threatened at 72-74, following four straight points by Michael Calisaan and an inside incursion by Patrick Sleat against Ayonayon’s two charities, but couldn’t sustain its run as Orlan Wamar turned the ball over and missed on a drive.

Sleat finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, followed by Calissan and Harold Alarcon with 13 points each.

Trailing, 68-69, the Huskers rode on Cedric Manzano’s back-to-back baskets and Jolo Manansala and Cyrus Tabi’s two points each in the homestretch, to foil the Rum Masters, whose guns misfired when it mattered.

Quezon’s Judel Fuentes was chosen the SportsPlus best player after scoring 15 points and dishing off 4 assists, edging Michael Canete, who posted 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

Manzano wound up with 10 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, while Tabi finished with 10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Batangas drew 23 points from Ino Comboy, who, however, was held to a triple in the fourth quarter.

Ced Ablaza contributed 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and Abdul Sawat 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.