PNP readies measures against possible crime rise

The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured the public on Friday, March 20, that it is prepared to counter any potential surge in theft and robbery incidents as rising prices of basic goods, driven by tensions in the Middle East, continue to challenge households.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. emphasized that the force has long been trained and equipped to handle worst-case scenarios, even before inflation became a pressing national concern.

“We believe that the present economic challenge will not spiral out of control in terms of peace and order. That is not in our blood as Filipinos. But the PNP’s security plan and personnel training are always geared towards worst-case scenarios,” he said.

He highlighted that preventive measures are being reinforced in areas considered high-risk.

“We have intensified foot and mobile patrols, especially in high-risk areas like markets, transport hubs, and commercial districts. Hindi lang reactive ang PNP, we are preventive. Gumagamit tayo ng data analytics to identify hotspots at doon natin dinadagdagan ang deployment ng kapulisan,” Nartatez said.

The police have also increased uniformed presence in public markets, transport terminals, and shopping areas to deter crimes.

Mobile patrol units were deployed during peak hours while random checkpoints were being conducted in strategic locations to ensure community safety, according to the top cop.

The PNP said that crimes against property, including robbery and theft, tend to rise during periods of economic stress.

In previous years, law enforcement closely monitored urban centers and densely populated communities when rising costs drove some individuals to theft and robbery, it added.

Despite these pressures, Nartatez emphasized that police-community coordination remains a priority.

“Be rest assured that the PNP is fully prepared and on top of the situation. There is nothing to worry about but we must remain vigilant. Everyone’s cooperation is important to keep our communities safe,” he said. (Martin Sadongdong)