Real talk from Bahay ni Kuya: Why self-love, honesty, and good vibes still win

For more than two decades, “Pinoy Big Brother” has been that one place where drama meets real growth—where housemates don’t just compete, they confront who they are when the noise fades out.

In the most recent iteration of the show titled “PBB Celebrity Collab 2.0,” a new batch of young dreamers proved that sometimes, the biggest glow-up isn’t fame—it’s self-worth.

Take Reich Alim. Her journey is basically what happens when you dare to dream before you feel “ready.”

Asked for a message to those who made possible her entry into the show, she said, “Thank you so much for opening doors that I never thought I would go through this early in my life…”

It’s the kind of gratitude that reminds young fans: you don’t have to have everything figured out to start. Sometimes, you just say yes—and grow into it later.

Then there’s Eliza Borromeo, whose experience might be the most relatable of all. Doubt crept in (as it does), but what mattered was what she chose to hold on to.

“Pinanghihinaan po ako ng loob… pero pinaalalahanan po ako na magtiwala sa sarili ko.”

That’s self-love in real time. You keep going even when you’re not 100% sure you can. For young viewers, that’s the takeaway: confidence isn’t always loud. Sometimes, it’s just choosing not to give up on yourself.

Carmelle Collado, meanwhile, is proof that optimism is a superpower. Her energy didn’t just light up the room—it stuck with people.

And it paid off.

Fresh out of the house, Carmelle is already stepping into bigger opportunities, from releasing her first single (“Stay”) to joining the international run of Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino’s “Love, KimPau” tour.

Her story sends a clear message: being positive doesn’t mean ignoring reality—it means choosing to show up fully anyway.

The boys— Iñigo Jose, Rave Victoria, and Fred Moser—are also leaning into honesty when it comes to their dreams. No pretending, no playing it safe.

Rom-coms, heavy drama—whatever it is, they’re owning what excites them. That kind of honesty matters. Especially in a world where it’s easy to mold yourself into what you think people want.

Because here’s the thing young fans can take from all of this: Self-love helps you stay grounded when things get overwhelming. Honesty helps you figure out what you actually want. Optimism keeps you moving, even when the path isn’t clear yet.

The former housemates of Bahay ni Kuya aren’t just stepping into careers—they’re stepping into themselves. And maybe that’s why they resonate so strongly. They’re not perfect. They’re just trying. And for a lot of young people watching? That’s more than enough to start.