La Salle’s Canino eyes repeat vs Adamson’s Nitura

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Games today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. – UST vs Ateneo (Men)

11 a.m. – DLSU vs AdU (Men)

1 p.m. – UST vs Ateneo (Women)

3 p.m. – DLSU vs AdU (Women)

La Salle hopes to preserve its unbeaten streak when it tangles with Adamson on Saturday, March 21, in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Match is at 3 p.m. with La Salle favored to notch its 8th straight win in a game expected to draw another massive crowd – all looking for exciting showdown between Angel Canino of the Lady Spikers and Shai Nitura of the Lady Falcons.

The high-flying Canino, who achieved a rare Rookie-MVP plum three years ago, is out to fuel the Lady Spikers once again against her Alas Pilipinas teammate.

Nitura, however, is badly needing a help from her teammates if they are to improve their 4-3 record at fourth.

La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus knows the road only gets tougher in the second round, with teams growing more familiar not only with their own systems but also with their opponents’ tendencies.

That rings especially true against Adamson, which dragged La Salle to its lone five-setter in their first meeting.

“Itong round na to, hindi mo masasabing ito na yon, kasi mahaba pa tong tournament. Gulatan lang, said De Jesus.

“Second round, andun na lahat. Nakita na lahat ng mga teams paano gumalaw. Basahan na kasi,” he added.

Apart from Canino, De Jesus is also pinning his hopes on Shevana Laput, Ami Provido, and Shane Reterta against the firepower of Nitura and Frances Mordi, who are currently second and fourth in the MVP race.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas (4-3) and Ateneo (1-6) collide at 1 p.m. with the Golden Tigresses seeking their third straight win.

The Blue Eagles, for their part, are looking at a follow-up victory from their first win against University of the East.

Angge Poyos, a leading MVP contender, anchors UST coming off a dominant win over Far Eastern University, with solid support from Reg Jurado, Avril Bron, Jonna Perdido, Cassie Carballo and Detdet Pepito.

On the other side, Ateneo will lean on Jihan Chuatico, Ana Hermosura, Zel Tsunashima, and Dona De Leon as it looks to pull off an upset.

In men’s action, UST (5-2) tries to bolster its bid for a Top Two finish as it targets a rebound win against Ateneo (3-4) in their 9 a.m. collision, while La Salle (3-4), fueled by a five-set stunner over NU, goes four in a row over Adamson (2-5).