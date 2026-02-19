Jerusalem furious after Collazo unification fight delayed

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Filipino World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem expressed disappointment after his supposed unification fight against Oscar Collazo was called off at least for the time being.

The Golden Boy Promotions, which handles Collazo, announced that the initial March 14 fight between the two champions isn’t pushing through and instead, is being arranged to happen around June or July.

“Masakit pa sa broken hearted ang ginawa nila sa aming team, lalo na sa akin,” wrote Jerusalem on a Facebook post.

Collazo, who holds the unified World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association belts, will also take on WBA no.7 contender Jesus Haro, leaving the camp of Jerusalem, who is already in the US for the fight, left hanging.

“Galit na yung kampo namin sa ginawa nila,” he added.

Jerusalem is reportedly set for a title defense in Japan but decided to forgo it following the talks of the possible unification fight with Collazo.

With promotional issues prompting the promoters to delay the fight, Jerusalem is now facing an extended layoff while Collazo remains sharp with the title defense.

It is now the second time that the talks for a Collazo unification fight bogged down after also not reaching an agreement with the other Filipino champion and International Boxing Federation title holder Pedro Taduran.