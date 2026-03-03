Breach of privacy: The scandal we shouldn’t be entertaining

The recent scandal surrounding the leaked intimate videos of actors Arron Villaflor, Ron Angeles, Nikko Natividad, and Gil Cuerva raises an uncomfortable question: why are we so quick to normalize the invasion of privacy in the name of entertainment?

While these actors’ private moments were shared without consent, the reaction of the public has been telling. The videos, some of which were quickly removed, were never truly verified, yet they became fodder for online speculation and ridicule.

Is this just another case of “fame has a price,” or is there a deeper issue at play?

In a world where digital voyeurism thrives, we must ask: who is to blame? The actors for their involvement, or the public and media that consume and perpetuate such invasions of privacy?

To vilify them for engaging in consensual acts, whatever the reason, ignores the fundamental truth—they, like anyone else, have a right to privacy.

As Paul Simon once sang in “The Boxer,” people often find comfort in the perceived flaws of others, turning their struggles into entertainment. But this doesn’t change the fact that these actors deserve respect and dignity.

The leak is not just a scandal; it’s an exploitation of their personal lives for clicks and views.

The true culprits are those who share, amplify, and consume such content, forgetting the simple truth: no matter their profession, these actors still have a right to privacy.

As such, we must ask ourselves—what kind of society are we creating when we allow the normalization of such violations?