Daniel Fernando breaks silence on alleged road rage incident

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando has finally broken his silence over the controversial road rage incident involving his convoy on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx), but he stopped short of confirming or denying allegations that he was physically assaulted by “concerned individuals” as some reports have suggested.

In a statement made Monday at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol, Fernando addressed the growing media frenzy surrounding the incident.

“Ang issue na ito na sinasabing road rage ay malinaw nagpahayag ang Malacañang tungkol dito at ang LTO. Irespeto na lang po natin ‘yun. Okay na po ‘yan,” he said, referring to the clarifications issued by Malacañang and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

While he refrained from providing details or commenting on the allegations of a physical altercation, Fernando did emphasize the importance of his relationship with the public. “Mas mahalaga po ang inyong pagtitiwala,” he said, seemingly addressing negative news about him circulating on social media.

The governor also made a rare admission, acknowledging his human flaws: “Hindi ako perpekto.”

The controversy began when initial reports suggested that Fernando’s convoy, which allegedly included the son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was involved in a road rage incident on NLEx.

Some reports even speculated that the governor was physically attacked by a group of individuals, but these claims have not been officially confirmed or denied.

Before Fernando’s public statement, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla had already weighed in on the incident, criticizing the governor’s alleged habit to occupy four lanes of the expressway, preventing other vehicles from overtaking.

“Naging ugali na ni Governor Fernando na ‘pag nabiyahe siya ng NLEX ay apat na lane na occupied niya na walang pwede mag-overtake,” Remulla said, noting that such conduct was unacceptable regardless of the identity of the individuals involved.

Remulla also emphasized the need for public officials to respect the rights of other road users.

“Wala namang siya pinatay, wala namang ginulpi, pero it has to stop. Hindi pwede makahari ‘yung mga governor e,” he added.

In response to the incident and growing concerns about road safety, Representative Sandro Marcos filed a bill on March 3, 2026, aimed at criminalizing road rage in the Philippines. The bill seeks to impose strict penalties, including license suspension and perpetual disqualification from driving, on individuals found guilty of engaging in road rage.

Before rising to prominence as a public servant, Fernando was well-known in the entertainment industry as an actor, appearing in numerous films and on TV.