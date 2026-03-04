Flying Titans turn back Chameleons for back-to-back wins

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Choco Mucho leaned on its sturdy defense to turn back a persistent Nxled, 27-25, 28-26, 16-25, 25-19, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday, March 3, at Filoil Centre in San Juan City.

The Flying Titans posted 11 blocks to slow down the Chameleons’ hard-hitting spikers on their way to evening their win-loss record to 3-3 and tie with their victims.

Pecana anchored their stifling defense by managing five blocks to finish with eight points, while also getting help from Des Cheng, who managed two to finish with seven points.

Choco Mucho’s defense was evident in the first two sets as it held its ground in the pivotal moments, before falling into a maze of errors to stumble in the third.

But the Flying Titans were quick to regroup in the fourth, banking on their balanced attack for back-to-back victories.

Sisi Rondina paced Choco Mucho with 24 points including 21 kills, while Kat Tolentino added 15, including that monster block that sealed their second-set win.

Eya Laure also came off the bench and scored 13 points.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the fancied Nxled, which absorbed its third straight defeat despite solid numbers from Brooke Van Sickle and MJ Phillips.

Van Sickle pumped in 20 points while Phillips managed 13 in a losing cause for the Chameleons.