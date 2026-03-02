News

₱216.3-M fake branded footwear seized n Pampanga

Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Pampanga and the Apalit Police Station examine ₱216.3 million worth of counterfeit branded footwear found in a warehouse in Barangay Balucuc, Apalit, on Thursday, Feb. 26. (Photo from PNP)

Authorities seized ₱216.3 million worth of counterfeit branded footwear during a raid on a warehouse in an industrial compound in Barangay Balucuc, Apalit, Pampanga, on Thursday, February 26.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Pampanga, backed by members of the Apalit Police Station, served a search warrant on the production warehouse at around 10:05 a.m. for violation of the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines (Republic Act No. 8293).

The operation yielded 181 pairs of Crocs, Inc. rubber footwear, 30 sacks of rubber resin, four sets of heavy machinery used for footwear reproduction, and assorted business documents.

Brand representatives were present during the operation.

The CIDG has launched a manhunt for the primary suspect, a female fugitive identified as “Geraldine,” who was absent during the raid.

All seized items were properly inventoried and documented on-site in the presence of witnesses. They are set to be disposed of at an accredited waste management facility.

Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Philippine National Police chief, lauded the unit’s success and vowed zero tolerance for counterfeit products that harm legitimate businesses and consumers. (Odralim Villarez)

