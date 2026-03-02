UE, NUNS sweep foes to open team event

UAAP Season 88 High School Boys’ Tennis Team Event Standings

NUNS 1-0

UE 1-0

UST 1-0

Southridge 0-1

DLSZ 0-1

Ateneo 0-1

Ties on Wednesday

(Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court)

7:30 a.m. – UP vs. UE (Men’s)

7:30 a.m. – Ateneo vs. UST (Men’s)

7:30 a.m. – AdU vs. DLSU (Men’s)

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan – University of the East and National University-Nazareth School kicked off their respective title bids with dominant 3-0 sweeps over De La Salle Zobel and Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 88 High School Boys’ Tennis Tournament on Sunday at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court here.

In the other tie, University of Santo Tomas edged PAREF Southridge School, 2-1.

Jason Battad secured the overall victory for the Junior Warriors, fashioning a 6-3, 6-2 win in second singles.

“Medyo dominante sila ngayon dahil nakakaya nila ‘yung mga kalaban. Gayunpaman, nagfo-focus pa rin kami sa mga susunod na laban dahil alam ko, lahat ng mga school, puro malalakas na rin. Medyo focused kami ngayon kasi noong individual event namin, medyo na-down sila dahil nag-expect sila na kaya nila tapos ‘di pala makukuha ‘yung singles,” said UE head coach Roel Licayan.

“Mas confident ako ngayon sa team event kasi ‘yung team event kasi, apat ‘yung maglalaro, unlike doon sa individual… parang mas maganda ‘to dahil makakakuha kami ng advantage doon dahil ‘yung mga players na ‘yun, continuous ‘yung laro, tapos kompleto kami. Medyo [may] advantage kami dahil ‘yung kalaban namin, pagdating sa doubles, medyo bugbog na sila, [pero] meron akong pang-singles, meron akong pang-doubles,” he added, noting that teams with smaller rosters often deploy the same players for both singles and doubles matches.

Al Tristan Licayan set the tone for UE with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 victory over John Mateo De Ocampo in first singles.

The Junior Warriors completed the sweep in doubles, as Aser Delos Santos and Khean Nuñez cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win against Jason Del Rosario and Gabriel Torres to seal the 3-0 triumph in the tournament, which is also supported by Wilson.

Meanwhile, riding the momentum of his individual singles championship last Saturday, Ariel Cabaral delivered anew, clinching the tie for NUNS with a 7-6(4), 6-1 win over Ateneo’s Marcus Dimalaluan.

The Bullpups took an early edge behind Jeremiah Labasano, who dismantled Jaime Reyes, 6-2, 6-0, in first singles. Cabaral and Labasano then teamed up in doubles to overwhelm Reyes and Dimalaluan, 6-0, 6-0, completing a dominant 3-0 sweep.

In the other matchup, the Junior Male Tennisters turned the tide in doubles as Rastan Baje and Nicolo Olalia defeated Marco Montinola and Quentin Marty, 6-3, 6-3, to clinch the overall victory for UST.

Pio Feria had earlier handed the Admirals the upper hand with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Olalia in first singles, but Baje responded in second singles with a 6-1, 6-1 rout of Samuel Salazar, setting the stage for the decisive doubles showdown.