Undocumented Chinese intercepted in Negros port

BACOLOD CITY – A 42-year-old Chinese national was intercepted at a seaport in Barangay Mantaangan, E.B. Magalona, Negros Occidental on Tuesday, April 28, after attempting to board a vessel bound for Ajuy, Iloilo without proper documents.

Philippine Coast Guard District Southern Visayas (PCGDSV) Commander Commodore Christopher Auro said the man claimed he was traveling to Boracay to meet his girlfriend but failed to provide her name or contact details.

He also alleged he lost his documents in Makati and had overstayed since arriving in 2018.

Authorities found no derogatory record but said his claims lacked proof. He has been turned over to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for verification.

Auro commended the shipping company’s vigilance and vowed tighter port security to prevent undocumented travel in the region. (Glazyl Masculino)