4th alarm fire razes houses, school in Manila

Panic gripped residents early Thursday, April 30, when a fire broke out along Mayhaligue and Masangkay Streets in Sta. Cruz, Manila, and quickly escalated to a fourth alarm.

According to initial reports, the fire started at around 2:41 a.m. and rapidly spread through closely built homes made of light materials.

The blaze was raised to second alarm within minutes, escalated to third alarm by 3:27 a.m., and eventually reached fourth alarm as flames intensified.

Authorities said the fire reached a nearby school at around 4:40 a.m., prompting further concern among residents as it threatened additional structures.

Firefighters continued to battle the blaze for hours, with operations hampered by a limited water supply in the area.

The fire was declared under control before 6 a.m., preventing further spread.

The Philippine Red Cross deployed fire and medical teams to assist, working alongside the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Emergency medical services were placed on standby for affected residents and responders.

Authorities urged nearby residents to evacuate as a precaution while the fire was ongoing.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are still under investigation. (Diann Calucin)